(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp both plunged Friday as the upheaval at SVB Financial Group spread to other lenders.

Shares of First Republic tumbled 51% to $47.25 at 9:49 a.m. in New York, while PacWest dropped 37%, triggering trading halts for both.

SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, plunged as much as 69% ahead of the US market open, before trading in the stock was halted pending news. On Thursday, the shares plummeted 60%, fueling a 7.7% drop in the KBW Bank Index, while First Republic and PacWest also posted record one-day declines.

“The funding pressures facing SIVB are highly idiosyncratic and should not be viewed as a read-across to other regional banks,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Manan Gosalia said in a note Friday. “That said, we have always believed that SIVB has more than enough liquidity to fund deposit outflows related to venture capital client cash burn.”

--With assistance from Maxwell Zeff.

(Updates share prices in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.