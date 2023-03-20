First Republic Plunges to Record Low on Concern More Help Needed

(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank slid to an all-time low after S&P Global lowered the lender’s credit rating for the second time in a week and the Wall Street Journal reported that bank executives were discussing fresh stabilization efforts.

The discussions, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon with the heads of other big banks, included possibly converting some or all of the $30 billion they deposited last week with First Republic into a capital infusion, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares plunged as much as 50% before paring the drop to about 32% around 12:40 p.m. New York time.

Earlier, S&P said First Republic’s $30 billion infusion from some of Wall Street’s biggest lenders may not solve the “substantial” challenges the bank is now likely facing, even if it does ease near-term pressure on liquidity.

First Republic bucked a broader rally in regional banks that was led by New York Community Bancorp’s record 30% gain.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.