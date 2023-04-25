(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank’s decision not to take questions during its earnings call might have cost the bank, with shares dropping to an all-time low in intraday trading as analysts parse a challenging quarter without additional details from management.

Shares dropped as much as 30% to a record low of $11.20 Tuesday morning before paring some of those losses. At least six analysts have suspended their ratings or coverage of the stock, with two cutting it to sell Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based bank had no immediate comment, spokesman Greg Berardi said.

“Unfortunately, we were disappointed that the company did not set aside time for Q&A on the conference call, leaving many questions unanswered,” Piper Sandler analysts Andrew Liesch and Michael Hultquist wrote in a note. The two maintained their neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic’s earnings report marked its first detailed update since investors retreated in mid-March from a swath of regional lenders. In recent weeks, rivals including KeyCorp, East West Bancorp and Bank OZK all reported quarterly deposit figures that met or topped analysts’ estimates.

“The conference call did not go well,” Chris Marinac, an analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. His firm was one of the two that downgraded First Republic after it reported results. “I think the market didn’t like the lack of questions.”

Monday’s after-market conference call lasted 12 minutes and 9 seconds. Chief Executive Officer Mike Roffler detailed plans to shrink the balance sheet and cut expenses by reducing headcount by as much as 25% after the bank shed $72 billion in deposits in the first quarter.

Before Roffler spoke, investor-relations head Mike Ioanilli said the bank was withdrawing all previous guidance and wouldn’t hold the typical question-and-answer session during the call.

