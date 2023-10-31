(Bloomberg) -- First Solar Inc.’s earnings beat consensus expectations as the solar panel company avoided an industrywide slowdown.

Earnings expanded by almost 300% to $2.50 per share, First Solar said in a statement. Analysts had expected $2.03 per share. As a result of the out-performance, the firm raised the lower end of its full year profit outlook range, which is now $7.20 to $8.00 per share, having previously seen a low-end of $7.00.

The results stand in stark contrast to industry-leader Enphase Energy Inc.’s results earlier this month. The solar-equipment manufacturer issued fourth-quarter revenue forecast below consensus estimates. Similarly, another competitor SolarEdge Technologies Inc. posted preliminary third-quarter sales in the range of $720 million to $730 million compared to their previous target of $880 million to $920 million.

First Solar’s results cut through wider concerns that rooftop solar installers are struggling as customers face higher borrowing costs and other economic hurdles.

Shares rose 1% in after hours trading as of 4:24 p.m. in New York. First Solar is down about 5% this year, below the S&P 500 Index, but considerably higher than SolarEdge and Enphase, which have both fallen about 70% year-to-date.

SolarEdge will issue its third-quarter results post-market Wednesday.

