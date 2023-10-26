(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s pitch to sell the world’s first sovereign transition bond is expected to draw scant demand from foreign investors wary of potential greenwashing, in a debt program that aims to raise up to 20 trillion yen ($130 billion) over the next decade.

Interest in the new bonds, unveiled by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year, will be limited to local investors, according to Itaru Asano, senior ESG analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities. Japan aims to sell its first sovereign bond by March, raising as much as 1.6 trillion yen.

“I don’t know any foreign investor who wants to buy,” Asano said in an interview.

While many countries have sold green bonds, Japan is set to become the first to issue sovereign transition bonds with international third-party certification. That could set a benchmark for other countries looking to follow suit. Japanese firms including Japan Airlines Co. and Osaka Gas Co. have already issued corporate transition bonds, with the country accounting for a fifth of the $20 billion sold globally since 2019.

Yet Japan, which relies heavily on fossil fuels, has veered from international standards in defining its transition road maps for key sectors from power to chemicals. Its strategy to achieve net zero by 2050 depends heavily on nascent technologies like carbon capture, which have come under fire from some European nations.

Analysts say foreign investors may be concerned that proceeds from the inaugural bond could be funneled toward controversial technologies like mixing ammonia and other greener fuels with coal, or hydrogen with natural gas in power plants. That would leave investors confused and wary, said Cedric Rimaud, a green bonds expert previously with the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute.

“Green investors will look at the green activities, but they will be very concerned other activities that are not green will result in their locking in a longer life for fossil fuels,” Rimaud said.

The bonds may be also viewed as “less ambitious” than pure green debt, said Nneka Chike-Obi, a senior director at Sustainable Fitch.

“The Japanese government is really going to have to do a lot of work to communicate to the international investor market why this bond is actually contributing to Paris agreement and climate change goals,” she said.

To assuage concerns, the government appointed Daiwa Securities to advise on how best to create a framework outlining how the funds will be used, and chose two other agencies to certify the bond.

This month, it even renamed the securities “climate transition bonds” to widen their appeal and avoid greenwashing criticism from overseas investors, according to government officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. They were previously called “green transformation economic transition bonds,” or GX bonds. The new name is adopted from the International Capital Market Association’s guidelines on climate transition finance, according to documents from a panel within the Cabinet Secretariat.

A representative for the Cabinet Secretariat — which would help sell the bonds — wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Despite the challenges, Japan could set an example by issuing the first sovereign transition debt. Among Group of Seven nations, Canada is considering new ESG bonds, including transition notes.

“Japan has an opportunity here to lead in this transition space,” said Andre Severino, head of global fixed income at Nikko Asset Management Europe Ltd., adding that the sales could help establish a credible market.

