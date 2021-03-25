(Bloomberg) -- Scandinavia’s first special purpose acquisition company was “considerably oversubscribed,” as institutional investors lined up to commit funds to the blank check vehicle.

ACQ, a SPAC created by Swedish investment firm Bure Equity AB, will start trading on Thursday, after its offer led to a subscription price of 100 kronor a share. Bure will receive a cash payment of 3.5 billion kronor ($406 million), it said in a statement.

Blank-check companies are now a reality in Europe’s rich north, after enjoying exponential growth in the U.S. Still, there are some signs that sentiment toward the construction might be cooling, with the IPOX SPAC index down more than 20% from a mid-February peak. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly looking into the SPAC frenzy gripping Wall Street.

In Scandinavia, though, a number of the region’s finance-industry heavyweights say the model is posed for growth.

Jan Olsson, the chief executive of the Nordic unit of Deutsche Bank AG, told Bloomberg earlier this month that his team is working on other SPACs in the region. Nasdaq in Stockholm says it’s already working on more such constructions.

The Details...

Bure has three years to find an investment target for its SPAC, which is longer than the standard time usually allowed in the U.S.

ACQ’s largest shareholders after the listing are Bure (20%), AMF Pension (10.9%), AP4 (10%), AMF Fonder (8.6%), SEB Fonder (5.7%) and SEB foundation (4.9%).

ACQ Bure has 35 million shares outstanding.

SEB acted as sole global coordinator and bookrunner on the debut SPAC.

