(Bloomberg) -- First State Investments is nearing a deal to buy Patriot Rail & Ports, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction values the transportation company at more than $600 million, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday.

SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners, which has owned Patriot since 2012, declined to comment, as did First State. A representative for Jacksonville, Florida-based Patriot didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patriot operates 12 regional and freight short-line railroads and a scenic rail excursion train with tracks that span 14 states, including Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida, according to its website. SteelRiver has been working with an adviser to find a buyer, people familiar with the matter said in February.

SteelRiver, which was formed by a management buyout after Babcock & Brown LP shut in 2009, has been shedding companies from its portfolio. In July, it completed the sale of Trans Bay Cable LLC, a San Francisco-based underwater transmission system, for about $1 billion to a unit of NextEra Energy Inc. A consortium led by SteelRiver agreed in October to sell gas utility Peoples to Aqua America Inc. for almost $4.28 billion in a deal that’s still pending.

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., gained control of First State Investments following its $2.7 billion purchase of the group from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

A sale of Patriot would be the second sizable rail deal this year. In July, a Brookfield Asset Management Inc.-led group agreed to buy Genesee & Wyoming for more than $6 billion.

