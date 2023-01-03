(Bloomberg) -- First-time homebuyers accounted for the biggest chunk of Britain’s property purchases in 2022, even as mortgage rates spiraled to 14-year highs and a cost-of-living squeeze strained finances.

Britons buying their first home made up an estimated 53% of all property purchases with a mortgage last year, according to research published Tuesday by the Yorkshire Building Society. That’s up from 50% in 2021 and 41% a decade ago.

Still, the amount of new buyers fell 9% year-on-year, dropping to 370,287 in 2022 from a 20-year high of more than 400,000 a year earlier when borrowing costs were low and a temporary cut to stamp duty spurred sales.

Mortgage rates have surged in Britain since then-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s September mini-budget sent key home loan costs to highs of 6.65%. While rates have since stabilized below 6%, higher borrowing costs are threatening to trigger a decline in house prices this year.

Nitesh Patel, an economist at the Yorkshire Building Society, said rising borrowing costs “may prevent would-be borrowers from making such a significant purchase or cause lenders to tighten affordability,” which could lead to a further fall in first-time buyers in 2023.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.