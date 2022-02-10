'Have that safety net': Experts weigh in on alternative real estate investment apps
While alternative real estate investing apps offer the real estate exposure many young people want, they also come with their own unique set of risks.
Feb 10, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- It’s getting harder to afford a home in the U.S.
For first-time buyers, mortgage payments jumped to 25.6% of household incomes in the fourth quarter, the worst affordability level in three years, according to the National Association of Realtors. The share was 22.4% a year earlier.
The surge in purchase prices combined with rising mortgage rates added $201 a month to a typical home-loan payment, the group said in a report Thursday.
The country faces an affordability squeeze as buyer competition for a dwindling supply of listings pushes prices up quickly. Meanwhile, mortgages are getting more expensive, with rates this week reaching the highest level since January 2020 for 30-year loans.
The median price of an existing single-family house rose 14.6% in the fourth quarter to $361,700, the Realtors group said. It was a slightly slower pace than the 15.9% annual gain a year before.
“The escalating prices took a toll on home shoppers, compelling many to come up with extra cash and forcing others to delay making a purchase altogether,” said Lawrence Yun, the group’s chief economist. “A number of families, especially would-be first-time buyers, are increasingly being forced out of the market, and this is why supply is critical.”
Of the 183 metropolitan areas measured by the Realtors, 67% had double-digit price gains compared with 78% in the third quarter. The markets with the biggest annual increases were Punta Gorda, Florida, with a 28.7% jump, followed by Ocala, Florida, with 28.2% and Austin, Texas, with 25.8%.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.