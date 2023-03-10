(Bloomberg) --

The governor of the earthquake-hit province of Adiyaman in Turkey resigned from his post, becoming the first official to step down after the devastating earthquakes that struck the country’s southeast on Feb. 6.

Mahmut Cuhadar, the governor of Adiyaman, has “requested to be relieved of duty” due to health issues, the governorship said via Twitter on Friday. “God help us all,” Cuhadar said in the message.

The twin earthquakes and their aftershocks destroyed tens of thousands of buildings across 11 provinces, resulting in the deaths of more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria. The World Bank has estimated the cost of physical damages at $34.2 billion, which is about 4% of Turkey’s 2021 gross domestic product.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged shortcomings in relief efforts, asking for “blessings” from the people in a Feb. 27 speech.

