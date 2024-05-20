(Bloomberg) -- United Utilities Group Plc is back in the primary bond market, the first UK water company to publicly raise debt since Thames Water Ltd.’s owner defaulted on some of its debt.

The utility that serves the North West of England is seeking a £350 million ($444 million) sustainable bond due in 27 years. Final demand was more than £660 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pricing was tightened to 112 basis points over UK gilts, down from a spread of 125 to 130 basis points earlier, the person familiar said. The bond, which is expected to price later Monday, offered a new issue concession of about 20 to 30 basis points at initial price talks, separate people familiar with the transaction said.

The deal shows the disparity between the UK’s various regional water and waste utilities, and United Utilities’ access to market funding contrasts with Thames Water’s woes. It’s the company’s third outing to the European bond market this year after it raised sterling and euro denominated debt.

Thames, which serves about a quarter of the UK population, is trying to find equity to stabilize its finances. But its biggest shareholder last Friday wrote off the entire value of its stake in the latest sign of trouble for the utility.

Elsewhere, South West Water Ltd. is set to pay customers compensation after a parasite got into the local water supply, causing hundreds of people to become ill.

A spokesperson for United Utilities didn’t respond to emailed request for comment.

Earlier this month, Moody’s warned of a “contagion risk” for UK water companies in the event of a special administration scenario that results in losses for bondholders. Still, the ratings firm added that their base case is for regulators to find a solution that allows the industry to continue to attract capital.

The deal is being managed by Bank of America, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

