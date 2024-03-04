(Bloomberg) -- Perrigo Co.’s Opill, the first over-the-counter oral birth control in the US, will hit the shelves of major retailers and pharmacies with a suggested monthly retail price of $19.99.

US regulators cleared Opill for nonprescription use last summer, joining more than 100 countries where the pill is available without barriers such as physician appointments or approval from doctors and parents. Still, insurers are not mandated to cover over-the-counter drugs, so an affordable price tag is crucial to accessibility.

Opill will be available for purchase at Opill.com at a price of $49.99 for a three-month supply, and $89.99 for a six-month supply, the company said Monday in a statement.

For six years, nonprofit Ibis Reproductive Health and HRA Pharma, a unit of Perrigo, collaborated on research needed to make a case for selling Opill without a prescription. Perrigo sought US approval for an over-the-counter version after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that curbed access to abortion in some parts of the country.

While Americans have had access to oral contraceptives for decades, US regulators required a prescription for the drugs so that doctors can screen patients with medical conditions that may be aggravated by hormones in the drugs. For example, one type of oral birth control contains the hormones estrogen and progestin, which are linked to blood clots and other side effects in certain people.

Opill contains only progestin, and research has shown it doesn’t raise clotting risk. It isn’t recommended for people with breast cancer, liver disease and some other conditions, and it shouldn’t be used simultaneously with other hormonal birth-control products.

Major drugstore chains like CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. have not announced the retail price for the pill yet. Earlier this year, advocacy groups like Free the Pill suggested a retail price of no more than $15 for a three-month supply.

Almost half of the 6.1 million annual US pregnancies are unintended, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. That reduces the likelihood that parents will seek early prenatal care and raises the risk of preterm delivery and other adverse health outcomes.

Perrigo shares fell rose than 1% before US markets opened.

(Updates with background on Opill from third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.