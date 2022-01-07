(Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Latin America and Europe kicked off the year with a bang, with Argentina hiking interest rates by 200 basis points and Peru, Uruguay and Poland also raising borrowing costs. They are predicted to be joined next week by Romania and South Korea as policy makers around the world try to battle inflation spikes with rate increases.

