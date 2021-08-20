(Bloomberg) --

The rebound in the stock market from the pandemic-induced recession has been breathtaking, with the S&P 500 doubling from its low point in March 2020. Has the proverbial “easy money” all been made? Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, joins the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss what to expect in the second year of the bull market. She also talks about the outlook for interest rates and inflation and a host of other current market topics.

