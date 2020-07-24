(Bloomberg) -- FirstEnergy Corp.’s chief executive officer said he never gave money directly to a lobbyist in his life as he continued to assert the company did nothing wrong by pushing for an Ohio law to subsidize nuclear power plants owned by its former subsidiary.

CEO Charles Jones said the company hasn’t had control of decisions made by its former FirstEnergy Solutions unit, now Energy Harbor, since November 2016. And he said FirstEnergy is in talks with U.S. Justice Department lawyers after receiving subpoenas related to the alleged racketeering conspiracy involving to the passage of the reactor subsides last year.

“FirstEnergy acted properly in this matter, and we intend to cooperate fully with the investigation,” Jones said on a call with analysts to discuss the company’s second-quarter results. “I’ve never made a payment directly to a lobbyist in my life, nor asked any lobbyist to make a payment.”

The company’s shares rose as much as 10%.

On Tuesday, federal authorities arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four political associates, saying they took $61 million in bribes in connection to the bailout. Prosecutors said the money came from a corporation -- identified in court papers only as “Company A” -- in exchange for supporting the measure.

FirstEnergy has not been charged. Nor was it named in the complaint filed by federal prosecutors. Nonetheless, its shares have lost about one-third of their value since the scandal broke.

Jones said he didn’t believe that all the statements attributed to a “CEO” in court documents filed by prosecutors are referring to him.

“I don’t know who it was, but it was not me,” he said on the call.

FirstEnergy Solutions changed its name to Energy Harbor when it emerged from Chapter 11 earlier this year and spun off from its parent.

