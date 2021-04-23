(Bloomberg) -- FirstGroup Plc agreed to sell North American assets including the biggest operator of yellow school buses to EQT Infrastructure for $4.6 billion.

The bulk of proceeds will go toward funding the transport firm’s U.K. business and to pay down debt, Aberdeen, Scotland-based FirstGroup said in a statement Friday. Leading shareholder Coast Capital LP had mounted a campaign to break up the company, saying assets would be worth more if auctioned off.

“As economies begin to emerge from the pandemic restrictions and society begins the process of building back better, the vital role of public transport is clear,” Chief Executive Officer Matthew Gregory said in the statement. “FirstGroup will be a more focused, resilient business that is in a strong position to deliver for bus and rail passengers in the U.K.”

Iconic long-distance bus operator Greyhound isn’t included in the transaction but remains non-core, according to FirstGroup, which said it will continue to pursue all exit options for the business.

The company said it expects adjusted operating profit for the 2021 financial year to be ahead of its previous expectations.

