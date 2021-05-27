(Bloomberg) -- FirstGroup Plc secured investor backing for the $4.6 billion sale of its main U.S. bus business, fending off a bid to block the deal by activist shareholders who said the price was too low.

The sale to Swedish investment firm EQT Infrastructure was approved by 61% of votes at a general meeting Thursday, Aberdeen, Scotland-based FirstGroup said in a statement.

While the breakup of FirstGroup had been sought by Coast Capital Management LP, the company’s top investor with a near 14% stake, the activist said it would oppose the EQT transaction unless terms were substantially improved. Other smaller shareholders backed the call for the deal to be revisited.

FirstGroup Chairman David Martin said in the release that he welcomed the support of shareholders, while adding that he and the board “take very seriously our responsibility to understand the different views and perspectives of investors, and recognize that a number of shareholders did not vote in favor of today’s resolution.”

FirstGroup agreed in April to sell First Student, the biggest operator of America’s iconic yellow school buses, serving 1,000 districts, in a move that marks its retreat to the U.K. after years of investor pressure to realize the value of its global assets.

Stockholm-based EQT is also buying First Transit, an operator of regular buses in more than 300 locations. FirstGroup’s Greyhound division, the iconic operator of cross-country buses, remains for sale.

Coast responded by saying the disposal price failed to match the multiples of comparable deals, and that FirstGroup had refused to engage with alternative buyers that it had brought forward. Its stance was publicly backed by No. 2 investor Schroders, with about 12% of the stock.

FirstGroup defended the sale as the result of a “robust” auction process that was run by three of the world’s leading investment banks, spanned more than a year and saw the company engage with more than 40 potential buyers.

Proxy advisers were divided in their views, with ISS, IVIS and PIRC urging shareholders to back the sale while Glass Lewis recommended that they vote against it, citing “an inadequate valuation and poor transaction timing.”

