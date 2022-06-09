FirstGroup Rejects Takeover Proposal from I Squared as Too Low

(Bloomberg) -- British bus and train operator FirstGroup Plc said it rejected a takeover approach from I Squared Capital Advisors because the bid undervalues the company.

I Squared’s bid had a cash component worth 118 pence a share, plus a potential 45.6 pence a share based on proceeds from previously agreed FirstGroup disposals.

The board concluded that that the cash portion “significantly undervalues FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects,” the company said Thursday. The additional contingent payment “does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty,” FirstGroup said.

FirstGroup received the latest in a series of “unsolicited, conditional proposals” from I Squared on May 26.

The company is attracting bid interest after reversing a foray into North America under pressure from activist investors. The company last year sold its iconic yellow school bus business, the largest in the U.S., to EQT Infrastructure of Sweden in a $4.6 billion deal. That was followed by the disposal of struggling long-distance bus operator Greyhound to Germany’s FlixMobility GmbH.

The transactions have left the company focused on UK transport activities, including buses in Manchester, Leeds and Leicester.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.