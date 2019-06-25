(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s highest court endorsed a U.S. request to extradite Dmitry Firtash on corruption charges, giving a green light for the Ukrainian tycoon to be sent to the U.S. for trial.

Firtash, who made much of his fortune in the gas trade and expanded into chemicals and television, is one of Ukraine’s most powerful men. He has deep ties to Russia, having profited from deals with gas giant Gazprom and businessmen from the inner circle of President Vladimir Putin, adding to his potential interest for U.S. law enforcement.

Firtash’s defense team had argued that the U.S. prosecution was politically motivated, an effort to sideline him for his pro-Russian views. That line of argument was rejected by the court in Vienna on Tuesday.

The ultimate decision to hand him over to the U.S. lies with the Austrian Ministry of Justice.

