(Bloomberg) -- The number of Britons paying income tax has increased by more than 4 million in the last three years and 1.6 million people have been dragged into the higher 40% band after tax thresholds were frozen in 2021, according to official figures.

This year, 35.9 million earners will pay income tax of at least 20% because their income tops the £12,570 ($15,858) tax-free allowance, up from 31.7 million in 2020-21, HM Revenue & Customs said Thursday. The number paying 40% tax will increase from 4 million to 5.6 million. Those on the additional 45% rate will double to 862,000 after the threshold was lowered from £150,000 to £125,140 this year.

The figures reveal the scale of “fiscal drag” caused by freezing tax thresholds rather than raising them in line with inflation. As people earn more, more of their income is taxed which generates billions of pounds of extra revenue for the government.

By 2027-28, 7.8 million will be paying the 40% rate - one in five of all taxpayers, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which has called the proposed six-year freeze to thresholds the biggest single tax-raising measure since Margaret Thatcher’s government doubled the rate of VAT in 1979.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates it will raise over £25 billion a year by 2027-28.

“The stark figures demonstrate the chilling effectiveness of freezing tax thresholds,” said Alice Guy, head of pensions and savings at Interactive Investor. “We often focus on how fiscal drag affects higher earners, but it actually costs lower earners more as they will see more and more of their income taxed at 20%”

“With wages stagnating in real terms since 2008, the taxman is taking a bigger and bigger slice from the pie as time goes by.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has signalled his desire to cut income tax before an election expected in autumn next year but the saving would be dwarfed by the extra income raised through fiscal drag.

HMRC’s analysis also showed that the top 1% of income tax payers accounted for 12.5% of total income in the UK and paid 29% of all income tax in 2020-21. That share will fall to 28.5% this year because more tax will be paid by lower earners.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.