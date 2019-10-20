(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe gave momentum to the idea of fiscal stimulus as the way to revive a sagging world economy; but there was little agreement on how to do so

Federal Reserve officials have said little to take a third straight interest-rate cut off the table when they meet this month. They also haven’t said much about what they’ll do after that

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the yuan is at an “appropriate level”

The Netherlands and Denmark have the best pensions systems in the world, according to a global study that shines a light on how nations are preparing aging populations for retirement

And it’s time to say goodbye to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who oversees his final monetary policy meeting this week before his term ends on Oct. 31

