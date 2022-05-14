Fiscal Policy Is Way to Deal With Divergence, ECB’s De Cos Says

(Bloomberg) -- It’s not up to the European Central Bank to tackle diverging inflation rates, Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

“It’s up to fiscal policy” to take care of each nation’s specific problems, he said in Frankfurt on Saturday. De Cos said the central bank’s mandate is to “exclusively focus on inflation in the euro area as a whole.”

The ECB has signaled its asset purchases will likely end in July. That has traders betting on a swift series of interest-rate hikes that could tighten financial conditions prematurely for some of the region’s weakest economies, feeding concerns that fragmentation could return to the 19-nation euro zone.

“To the extend that we see there are problems with monetary policy transmission then of course that is also taken into account in monetary policy decisions,” said de Cos, who heads Spain’s central bank.

The premium investors demand to hold riskier Italian debt over safe German bonds rose to over two percentage points on earlier this month for the first time since May 2020. As recently as September, it was less than one percentage point.

