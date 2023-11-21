Clarity on carbon pricing & incentives will bring in private capital: Tom Rand on Fall Fiscal Update

A venture capitalist focused on clean technologies says Canada’s fall fiscal update has provided some long-awaited clarity on policies aimed at attracting investment in the space.

Tom Rand, managing partner at ArcTern Ventures, said it has been tough to attract investment to Canada due to the mix of policies aimed at supporting the energy transition.

“When you’re going out to raise capital, you need clarity to get the private capital to commit first,” he told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview on Tuesday.

While the U.S. has had the advantage due to measures laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act, Rand said Tuesday’s fall fiscal update put more numbers to paper.

“Canada is beginning to define some clarity around the numbers there, as well as putting dollars to work, which is good to see,” he said.

The federal government’s fall fiscal update, unveiled on Tuesday, confirmed that almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean tech investments would go towards special contracts meant to give companies confidence in greenhouse gas emissions-lowering investments. The fund was first announced in last year’s fiscal update.

While he is pleased with the developments, Rand said he is waiting to see how the policies play out in practice.

“The execution of a policy is as important (as) the policy itself, so we’re looking for that,” he said.