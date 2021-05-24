(Bloomberg) -- FiscalNote Inc., a company that specializes in software for policy makers and regulators among others, is weighing a public-markets debut after raising fresh capital at a $1.4 billion valuation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Hwang, FiscalNote raised $40 million from investors including Clearvision Ventures, Maso Capital Partners and Japan’s CBC Group in an extension of its latest funding round in recent weeks, the person said.

The Washington, D.C.-based company is working with an adviser as it explores options for going public, including merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. A firm decision hasn’t been made.

A FiscalNote spokesman declined to comment on its valuation and listing plans. Representatives for Clearvision, Maso and CBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The FiscalNote representative said the company recently acquired Fireside, a provider of technology to Capitol Hill that includes software to manage customer relationships. It also bought TimeBase, an Australia-based provider of legislative research and tracking tools.

FiscalNote in December said it raised $160 million in new equity and debt financing from backers including Matthew Safaii’s Arrowroot Capital, David Spreng’s Runway Growth Capital and Carlos Gutierrez, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Earlier investors include Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang, Winklevoss Capital Management and New Enterprise Associates.

FiscalNote has more than 4,000 clients, including the Federal Reserve, AstraZeneca Plc, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3M Co., and the American Hospital Association.

