(Bloomberg) -- Republican Michelle Fischbach won the House race for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected, unseating 15-term incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson.

Fischbach, a former Minnesota lieutenant governor and the first woman president of the state senate, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and campaigned on low taxes, border security and law and order. Peterson, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, retained his seat over the years in the largely rural district with his brand of centrist politics.

