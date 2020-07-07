(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiators will hold informal talks over a private dinner on Tuesday, and fish is on the menu -- literally.

With trade negotiations at an impasse, in part, because of a disagreement over EU vessels’ right to fish in British waters, David Frost and Michel Barnier will dine on a main course of halibut at their meeting, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office.

The dinner will mark the start of the latest round of discussions between Britain and its largest trading partner as the two sides seek to reach a compromise that would avoid an economic shock when the post-Brexit transition period expires at the year-end.

Fish Are Chips in Post-Brexit Trade Bargaining: QuickTake

Fishing is just one of many clashes in the negotiations. Others include a row over the future influence of EU courts in U.K. laws, and a disagreement over just how far Britain will be able to loosen its rules and still enjoy access to the single market.

The U.K. has said it intends to reduce EU boats’ access to its fishing waters after Brexit, a move which would hurt coastal communities in countries such as France, Spain and Ireland. The EU has warned that it won’t sign a trade deal without a satisfactory accord on fish.

Downing Street didn’t say where the halibut that will be served at the dinner had been caught. The fish is commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.