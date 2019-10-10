(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ken Fisher was barred from attending another Tiburon conference two days after he made vulgar comments that shocked those in attendance.

“I was extremely disappointed by the comments that I heard in the way that I understood them,” Tiburon Strategic Advisors Managing Partner Charles “Chip” Roame said Thursday in a statement on the organization’s website.

The “comments lacked the dignity and respect that should be expected by any Tiburon CEO Summit speaker or attendee” and “I further barred the speaker from ever attending again,” Roame said.

At the event Tuesday, Fisher spoke about how he built his company, Fisher Investments, which manages $112 billion. He compared the process of gaining a client’s trust to “trying to get into a girl’s pants” and talked about genitalia.

Many of those who attended said they were stunned by his comments. But Fisher said he didn’t understand the reaction.

“I have given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places and said stuff like this and never gotten that type of response,” Fisher, 68, said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg, adding he thought his comments were taken out of context. “Mostly the audience understands what I am saying.”

