(Bloomberg) -- Fisher Investments plans to start a diversity and inclusion task force in the wake of Ken Fisher’s vulgar comments at a conference this week, the firm’s chief executive said in a letter to employees Friday.

"Let me be clear: Ken’s comments were wrong,” CEO Damian Ornani said. “He has admitted that and apologized for them."

Ornani defended the firm’s commitment to women and cited favorable statistics about females in leadership roles at the firm. But he said the firm could do better and the new task force would examine all aspects of the state of diversity and inclusion at Fisher.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sabrina Willmer in New York at swillmer2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net, Vincent Bielski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.