(Bloomberg) -- Small pensions are joining the flight from Fisher Investments.

The Westfield Retirement Board in Massachusetts voted unanimously Thursday to end its relationship with Fisher investments, pulling $4.3 million. The retirement fund of the University Hospitals Health System in Cleveland told Fisher on Oct. 18 that it was pulling its $26.3 million.

They join a number of big pensions that have withdrawn money in the last two weeks after founder Ken Fisher made lewd comments at an industry conference. More than $2.5 billion has been divested from the Camas, Washington-based money manager.

