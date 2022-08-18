Fishing in the UK Rocked by Heat Wave and Soaring Inflation

Britain’s anglers are reeling back their time on riverbanks as scorching temperatures lower water levels and harm fish.

That’s the warning from Angling Direct Plc, which said Thursday that cost-of-living pressures had also “significantly impacted” the business during the second-quarter of its financial year.

Unfavorable fishing conditions -- caused by the heat wave -- weighed on trading during the “usually busy month” of August, the company added.

Fishing gained popularity when people sought more outdoor activities after being locked down by Covid-19 restrictions, the Environment Agency said last year. However, there are now signs of people cutting back on the hobby.

Shares in Angling Direct dropped 18% Thursday, the company’s biggest one-day fall on record.

As a result of the headwinds, the Norwich-based company now sees revenues coming in slightly below market expectations.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation had hit double-digits for the first time in 40 years as the Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1% in July. The previous month, both Asos Plc and Boohoo Group Plc reported slowing sales, showing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on consumer confidence.

