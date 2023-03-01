(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings affirmed Israel’s long-term foreign-currency default rating at A+ with a stable outlook but warned that the government’s planned judicial overhaul could weaken the credit profile.

While Fitch expects Israeli GDP to remain robust and inflation to peak in the first quarter, it cautioned that other countries that have passed institutional changes “reducing institutional checks and balances “have seen a significant weakening of World Bank governance indicators,” the most influential in Fitch’s Sovereign Rating Model.

It remains unclear whether Israel’s changes will have such an impact. In some cases, the model score was reduced by about one notch, with the impact building over several years.

Other ratings agencies have issued similar warnings to Israel recently, as have hundreds of economists and legal scholars.

The plans to restrict the authority of the Supreme Court have sparked a domestic controversy that’s causing a deep social rift and have already sparked shekel volatility and unnerved markets and investors. The government says that the change is necessary to reign in an activist high court.

