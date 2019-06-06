(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings downgraded Petroleos Mexicanos for a second time this year, plunging the world’s most indebted oil company into junk status.

Pemex’s rating was cut one notch to BB+, after Fitch cut Mexico late Wednesday, at about the same time Moody’s Investors Service changed the outlook on the country to negative -- a move it repeated for Pemex Thursday.

Recent government measures to save Pemex, including a record $8 billion bank loan last month, several tax relief packages and a pledge to issue no new debt this year failed to convince Fitch that Pemex could reverse 14 years of production declines and reduce $106.5 billion of debt.

“Pemex’s negative outlook reflects the potential for further deterioration of the company’s stand-alone credit profile to below ‘ccc’,” Fitch said in a statement. “Although Pemex has implemented some cost cutting measure and received moderate tax cuts from Mexico, the company continues to severely under-invest in its upstream business, which could lead to further production and reserves decline.”

Markets have been skeptical of Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to rescue Pemex after he suspended oil auctions that investors had hoped could reverse sinking output by bringing in private capital. Another worry is whether Pemex’s planned new refinery in Tabasco, the $8 billion pet project of the president, will divert resources away from exploration and production.

“There’s this great discontinuity between different parts of the company, and that same discontinuity seems to be rearing its head in the government,” said Wilbur Matthews, chief executive officer of San Antonio, Texas-based Vaquero Global Investment LP. Credit ratings agencies and investors want to know “when there’s going to be a realization that Pemex is in the condition that it’s in,” he added.

On Thursday, Moody’s held Pemex’s rating at Baa3, just above junk status. The ratings firm said in a statement that if the company didn’t have an assumed government guarantee, the standalone rating would be seven levels into high-yield territory, at Caa1, amid expectations of ongoing negative free cash flow and declining reserves.

In Jan. Fitch downgraded Pemex’s long-term issuer default rating two notches to BBB- from BBB+. The company’s six existing refineries are operating at 35% of their capacity due to chronic under-investment, while oil output is less than half of what it once was, at 1.68 million barrels a day in April.

It’s not the first time a Latin American oil giant is cut to junk. Back in 2015, Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA became the largest non-investment grade corporate issuer, with $56 billion of outstanding securities, amid an oil-price rout and a graft scandal that sent some of its suppliers into bankruptcy protection.

Pemex’s dollar debt maturing in 2027 fell 2.19 to 99.01 cents at 4 p.m. in New York, pushing the yield up 36 basis points to 6.66%

To contact the reporters on this story: Amy Stillman in Mexico City at astillman7@bloomberg.net;Justin Villamil in Mexico City at jvillamil18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Marino at dmarino4@bloomberg.net, Mike Jeffers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.