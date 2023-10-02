(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings downgraded Wise Health System, citing shrinking liquidity and high doctor turnover among the pressures on the Texas operator.

The hospital system was lowered three notches to B+ from BB+ and placed on a negative rating watch by Fitch, according to a Friday report. Wise Health System’s balance sheet is “approaching tenuous and offering a limited margin of safety,” Fitch wrote. Its unrestricted cash declined to $69 million as of June 30 from $101 million at the end of last year.

Hospitals are coping with higher expenses for labor and supplies, and smaller and more rural systems like Wise are particularly squeezed.

Though Wise has a good proportion of privately-insured patients and the leading market share in its namesake rural county located 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth, it also has a larger-than-typical percentage of indigent care patients and those that don’t have coverage, Fitch wrote. Insurance reimbursements have “become less remunerative and less reliable post pandemic given Wise’s size and limited negotiating ability.”

Meanwhile, surgeries, a key service for Wise, have also “been volatile over the past few years due to physician turnover and, more recently have become more challenging for Wise to offer due to below cost reimbursement.”

Wise plans to sell its assets to a division of HCA Healthcare Inc., the nation’s largest hospital operator, in a transaction scheduled to close this year, and use the proceeds to pay off debt, Fitch said, adding that its rating assumes the deal will close as expected.

Wise is operated by the Decatur Hospital Authority, which doesn’t have taxing authority. The authority has $113 million in outstanding municipal bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It operates its 49-year-old main hospital in Decatur and surgical hospitals in Fort Worth and Argyle that do bariatric and other outpatient surgeries.

