(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings Inc. reaffirmed its A- credit rating on Chile, dismissing concern that this weekend’s referendum on a new constitution will lead to changes in the economic model.

The firm also left its stable outlook on the rating, four days before voters head to the polls to decide the fate of a second attempt to rewrite the charter in as many years. The new text is more moderate than the first draft that was rejected in a vote in September last year, and broadly preserves the current economic freedoms, Fitch noted.

“The proposed constitution would not impair Chile’s economic model or significantly increase government spending,” Fitch said in the statement accompanying the decision. “If it is rejected, we do not expect the government to launch a new process, especially as other issues have taken greater importance such as crime and immigration.”

Still, Fitch said President Gabriel Boric’s failure to pass a broad tax reform to address spending pressures is a risk as it “could result in renewed social discontent and/or fiscal slippage.” Despite that, Chile is in a better fiscal position than its peers.

“Chile’s ratings are supported by a relatively strong sovereign balance sheet, with government debt/GDP well below peers, solid governance indicators and a track record of credible macroeconomic policies centered on an inflation-targeting regime and flexible exchange rate,” the agency said in a statement.

Read more: Fear of Lower Credit Rating Lingers Over Chile’s Bonds

All 14 analysts and traders in a Bloomberg survey last month expected rating firms to downgrade their outlook on Chilean bonds, or lower the rating some time next year as the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio rises.

