(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings raised Greece’s credit score as it expects improved fiscal and debt outcomes for the nation through 2024.

The company upgraded Greece by a notch to BB+, one level below investment grade, on par with Colombia and Morocco. Fitch expects the general government deficit to shrink to 1.8% of gross domestic product in 2024 from an estimated 3.8% in 2022, according to a statement issued on Friday.

“There is some uncertainty around fiscal policies after the upcoming legislative elections but the risks are mitigated by a broad commitment to and a recent track record of fiscal prudence,” Fitch analysts Federico Barriga Salazar and Greg Kiss said in the report.

Last year, Greece benefited from a “snowball effect” given decades-high nominal growth and a modest increase in average interest rate costs, leading to an estimated “record” narrowing of the general government debt/GDP ratio to 170%, they said, noting they expect that ratio to fall at a “more moderate pace over the medium term, driven largely by primary balance surpluses.”

S&P Global Ratings scores Greece as BB+, like Fitch, and Moody’s Investors Service rates it Ba3, three notches into junk. All three assign the nation a stable outlook.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.