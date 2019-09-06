(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded Hong Kong as an issuer of long-term, foreign currency debt for the first time since 1995, saying that the territory’s recent political turmoil raises doubts about its governance

Mario Draghi is expected to go big in a final stimulus push as European Central Bank president, overriding protests from among his ranks that tools such as bond purchases aren’t yet needed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said that he looks to the bond market as a guide to the stance of monetary policy. And what it’s telling him today is that he’s falling behind the curve in cutting interest rates

Meantime, U.S. jobs data due Friday may be inflated by Census Bureau hiring for the 2020 count, and economists say the underlying numbers may show that job gains are slowing

The Swiss National Bank’s policy of negative interest rates remains essential and it’s not possible to predict how long such an expansive stance will be necessary, according to President Thomas Jordan

Japanese households increased spending again in July despite poor weather, further evidence that consumers are on solid footing ahead of a sales tax hike in October

