(Bloomberg) -- Weakening US fiscal metrics and governance, highlighted by political wrangling over the debt ceiling, were at the heart of the decision by Fitch Ratings to downgrade the nation’s credit on Tuesday, said Richard Francis, the company’s senior director and co-head of the Americas sovereign ratings.

“A steady deterioration in key metrics we’ve seen in the US for a number of years” led Fitch to downgrade US sovereign debt, Francis said in an interview on CNBC. Fitch forecasts US debt and deficits to only grow over the next three years, he added, a key factor in the decision.

Fitch lowered the sovereign US credit rating by one level, to AA+ on Tuesday.

A key issue was “constant political brinksmanship” over raising the debt ceiling, which roiled markets earlier this year before the standoff was resolved in June.

“The debt ceiling itself, suspending it or getting rid of it somehow, would help,” Francis said. “The idea that the United States reaches an X-date and all of a sudden can’t pay its bills, that’s not consistent with the AAA either.”

