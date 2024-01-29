(Bloomberg) -- Not-for-profit hospitals must adjust to financial results falling short of what’s traditionally needed to grow and invest, according to Fitch Ratings.

Operating margins now in the 1%-2% range form a “pain point” as the sector navigates higher costs and the need for investment, Fitch Ratings senior directors Kevin Holloran and Mark Pascaris wrote in a report Monday. Hospitals typically need at least 3% to be able to meet their obligations, invest and save, they said.

While the worst may be behind them, hospitals are still grappling with staffing shortages and high labor costs. Operating margins improved last year, and Fitch sees more gains ahead. But “the pace has been notably slower than we expected given past turnarounds in the sector,” according to the report.

The slow pace of improvement won’t necessarily cause a ratings upheaval, especially following a series of downgrades last year. “Hospital downgrades en masse would be unlikely because many systems have built up robust balance sheets and learned to economize on capital spending to a certain degree,” Holloran said.

But further cuts are possible for individual systems if a rebound stalls and they can’t afford to make investments. Those in areas where population isn’t growing and systems with more federally insured patients are most at risk.

Fitch maintained a negative outlook on the sector this year and still sees downgrades continuing to outpace upgrades.

