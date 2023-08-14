You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Fitch Spares Israel’s Rating With Tepid Warning on Overhaul Risk
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s credit score was affirmed with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings, in a surprise vote of confidence for the government following a judicial overhaul that’s triggered months of nationwide protests and rattled investors.
Fitch kept the sovereign rating at A+, its fifth-highest investment-grade level and on par with Saudi Arabia and Malta. In a statement on Monday, it said the government’s divisive plan “has been watered down but remains highly controversial.”
“The changes may have a negative impact on Israel’s credit metrics if the weakening of institutional checks leads to worse policy outcomes or sustained negative investor sentiment or weakens governance indicators,” it said. “Fitch considers the current measures are unlikely to trigger a material exodus of talent and capital in the high-tech sector.”
