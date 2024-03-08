(Bloomberg) -- Luxury fitness company Equinox Holdings Ltd. has received around $1.8 billion in fresh capital to refinance maturing loans and support its growth strategy, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

The transaction was led by Sixth Street, a new investor in the firm, and Silver Lake, the statement said. In addition to refinancing maturing loans, Equinox said it secured a new revolving credit facility from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinox, which operates high-end fitness clubs and owns the SoulCycle chain, has been holding discussions for months to secure a loan in the private credit market and raise preferred equity, Bloomberg previously reported.

S&P Global Ratings earlier this week put Equinox’s CCC- rating on watch on for possible downgrade, citing $1.2 billion of loans due Friday and weak liquidity despite “good trends in membership recovery and positive Ebitda generation” in the first nine months of 2023.

“We are seeing record performance in revenue growth and member engagement,” Equinox Executive Chairman Harvey Spevak said in the statement. He added the new investments will allow the firm to accelerate club openings and provide new offerings.

