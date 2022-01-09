(Bloomberg) -- An apartment building fire Sunday morning in the Bronx killed 19 people, including nine children.

The five-alarm fire at 333 East 181st Street drew about 200 firefighters to the scene. An investigation is underway, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“It’s a tragedy beyond measure,” Adams said in a tweet.

Firefighting units arrived within three minutes of the call and were met with “very heavy smoke, very heavy fire,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference.

The smoke extended the whole height of the building and victims were found on every floor. The situation may be the deadliest fire in the city since the Happy Land fire in 1990 -- also in the Bronx -- that killed 87 people, the FDNY commissioner said.

