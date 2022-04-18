(Bloomberg) -- Five prospective buyers, including Walmart heir Rob Walton, have submitted non-binding bids for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the process told Sportico.

Other bidders include a consortium led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris, and one led by Los Angeles Dodgers investor Todd Boehly, both of whom are currently in the running to purchase Chelsea F.C. It’s unclear who’s leading the other two groups, Sportico said.

All bidders will have in-person meetings with Broncos executives in the beginning of May.

Allen & Co., which is handling the sale, and team representatives declined to comment to Sportico.

