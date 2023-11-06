(Bloomberg) -- A shrinking debate stage will give five presidential candidates more room to present themselves as a Republican alternative to Donald Trump, but the former president still won’t be joining them.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will participate at the third Republican presidential debate in Miami Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee released the list of debate participants Monday night.

Missing from the debate will be North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who didn’t meet the poll qualification requirements, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who dropped out last month. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, cut from the second debate September in Simi Valley, California, did not qualify for the November debate either.

Trump is boycotting the debates and has refused to sign a required pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee if it isn’t him. Instead, he’ll hold a competing rally nearby in Hialeah, Florida.

The departure of Pence and Hutchinson from the debates leaves only Christie as a prominent Trump critic, with other candidates careful not to attack the former president as they court his supporters.

To qualify for the debate, candidates needed at least 70,000 unique voters and 4% support in at least two polls. The criteria for the December debate will be even higher: at least 80,000 unique donors and at least two recent polls showing 6% support.

The debate will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. US East Coast time on NBC News.

