(Bloomberg) -- From fintech high-fliers to rock-solid pharma conglomerates, this earnings season is proving merciless to any European company missing profit forecasts.

An uncharacteristically turbulent week has brought some record share-price plunges, as companies across a raft of sectors have failed to live up to earnings expectations or cut their outlook guidance. Few have been spared the effect of slowing consumer spending and higher costs.

“There is no tolerance for a company missing on numbers and that’s due to the skittish nature of investors right now,” Edmund Shing, global chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, said. “The pattern we’re seeing emerge this year is: good set of results, there are some gains, or sometimes no gains at all. But, if you disappoint you get massively hit.”

It’s left the pan-European Stoxx 600 equity index at risk of erasing all its year-to-date gain. Before the earnings season kicked off, it was up 6%.

Victims of this week’s rout include French payments processor Wordline SA, health care heavyweight Sanofi and British bank Standard Chartered Plc. Siemens Energy AG also tumbled after it said it was in talks with the German government about securing state guarantees as problems at its wind-turbine unit run deeper.

A near-term rebound in some of these stocks isn’t guaranteed even as they plumb record lows, Shing warns.

“In some cases, people get disgusted and don’t want to buy no matter how cheap it turns out to be after the rout,” he said.

Here are five charts showing some of the week’s most dramatic stock moves:

Fintech Fall

Worldline shares plummeted a record 59% on Wednesday, losing €3.8 billion ($4 billion) of its market value, after cutting its sales outlook and flagging challenges ahead from increasingly cautious household spending. Its warning followed earlier rumblings in the industry after disappointing results from peer Adyen NA in August, and a revenue-guidance cut from UK-based Cab Payments Plc.

Not Immune

Health care’s heavy weight in the Stoxx index is normally a plus point in tough times, given its defensive characteristics.

Not this season.

Shares in France’s Sanofi slid as much as 17%, a record plunge, that erased almost €20 billion off its market cap on Friday. The company stunned investors by cutting its profit forecast for next year — a result of tax changes and higher R&D costs — while its quarterly earnings underwhelmed too.

The season has been a bitter one for drugmakers overall. Roche Holding AG reported slumping sales of tests and medicines for Covid-19 and failed to deliver an anticipated forecast upgrade. While Novartis AG raised its profit forecast, the move was widely expected and knocked shares lower. This month’s 5.5% fall on the Stoxx European pharma index has outpaced losses on the Stoxx benchmark.

Bank Woes

Investors’ ire has not spared banks, which would be expected to benefit from higher interest rates. Shares in Britain’s NatWest Group Plc tumbled as much as 18% after it cut its margin guidance, warning that higher interest rates are stirring competition for deposits.

The results show that higher rates are shifting from being a money-maker to a source of pressure for banks.

Results from rival Standard Chartered reflected woes of a different kind — its shares dropped as much as 18% after it said it set aside more cash to cover China-related losses.

Renewables Reverse

It’s been a rough year for the global renewables sector, but this week showed some of the worst-case scenarios could be materializing. Germany’s Siemens Energy AG slumped 35% on Thursday after saying it is seeking €16 billion in state backing, as deepening problems at its wind-turbine unit pressure its balance sheet.

The fall was the biggest for a stock listed on Germany’s DAX index since the collapse of Wirecard AG in June 2020.

Other European renewables such as SMA Solar AG and Meyer Burger have taken a hit from poor earnings at US solar power companies.

Read More: Faulty Wind Turbines Become Germany’s €16 Billion Problem

Outlooks Axed

While equity investors were bracing for some recession pain at the start of the year, this week has brought home the true scale of the fallout. Analysts are having to scramble to lower their forecasts — there have been more downgrades than upgrades to estimates in the last five weeks, an index compiled by Citigroup shows.

Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau said the market reaction to earnings shows there’s no margin for error.

“Earnings are still growing, but the reset of expectations has started,” he added.

--With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani and Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

