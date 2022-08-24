(Bloomberg) -- UK household energy bills are set to soar even higher this winter, pushing millions into fuel poverty and threatening to cause a recession.

The main driver has been wholesale costs, which began rising as economies rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic and then surged when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a gas crisis. While Britain has its own North Sea gas supplies and has weaned itself off Russian fuel, it still needs imports to meet demand.

With many countries bracing for energy rationing in the months ahead, that means little escape from higher bills any time soon.

“If the European gas system sneezes, we still catch a cold,” said Nick Campbell, a director at UK consultancy Inspired Plc. “Households currently do not have the luxury of businesses that can purchase on a flexible tariff and buy on the spot market.”

Here are five charts explaining the surge in bills:

Record Bills

Regulator Ofgem on Friday will announce how much more suppliers can charge customers in the fourth quarter, with one estimate for average annual bills to surge about 80% to an eye-watering level of more than £3,500 ($4,140). And further increases are expected next year. That means even more households will struggle to pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Aside from wholesale costs, there are other contributors to Ofgem raising the price cap. One is the burden placed on customers of covering costs of failed suppliers. Dozens of UK providers have gone bust since last August after being caught off guard by price spikes.

How to help people with bills will be a key challenge awaiting either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak when the next prime minister takes office in early September.

Soaring Prices

Wholesale UK gas and power prices are at near-record levels, with gas futures currently a staggering 10 times their normal level for this time of year. The market has been rocked by Russia cutting supplies to mainland Europe and fears about shortages this winter.

The situation has been made worse as Europe’s heat waves and drought boosted demand to run air conditioners and curbed hydropower output, while French nuclear plants have faced outages.

The picture could deteriorate in the heating season as Britain lacks gas-storage capacity, leaving it vulnerable to supply disruptions. And in the power market, any interruption on cables connecting to France, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands would spell bad news.

Gas Reliance

Even with a push to switch to renewables like wind and solar, Britain is still heavily reliant on gas, using it to generate about 40% of its power last year. The fuel also heats almost 80% of homes -- much more than in countries such as Germany or the US.

Import Needs

Britain can tap its own gas fields, Norwegian flows and liquefied natural gas arriving on tankers from around the world. That helped stop prices from reaching as high as they have done on the continent this year and even allowed the UK to send record amounts to Europe.

The big question is how gas imports will fare in colder months when European supplies will also be tight. One answer is restoring the key storage site, Rough. But owner Centrica Plc said Rough’s initial return this winter would equal some 10 LNG cargoes, which wouldn’t make a big difference. There’s also stiff global competition for LNG.

Wasted Energy

The UK risks falling behind with efforts to make homes more energy efficient after scaling back a £1 billion boost to a program to help some of the poorest households cut energy use.

The government, which has been criticized or failing to help people save energy, now won’t be able to insulate as many homes as planned before winter.

