(Bloomberg) -- At least five people were killed in fighting between Azerbaijani troops and ethnic Armenian law enforcement in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the area’s deadliest skirmish in more than six months.

Both sides blamed each other for provoking the incident on Sunday morning, which left two Azerbaijani soldiers and three police officers from the self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dead.

The latest escalation came as Louis Bono, senior US adviser for Caucasus negotiations, and Toivo Klaar, the European Union’s special representative for the South Caucasus region, arrived in Baku for talks with President Ilham Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said the fighting broke out after it attempted to stop vehicles it suspected of smuggling weapons from Armenia. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh dismissed the claim, saying the vehicles were transporting police officers from the regional capital of Stepanakert, which Azerbaijan calls Xankandi.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said the clash cast doubt on Azerbaijan’s commitment to establishing peace. “Sending an international fact-finding group to Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh becomes a vital necessity,” it said in a statement Sunday.

Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a majority ethnic Armenian population, broke away from Azerbaijan after the collapse of the former Soviet Union in 1991. A war in the early 1990s left the region and seven adjacent Azerbaijani districts under Armenian control. Azerbaijan took back most of the territory in six weeks of fighting in 2020 before Russia brokered a cease-fire, sending almost 2,000 troops to maintain peace.

Despite efforts led by Russia, the US and the EU, no peace agreement has been reached with sporadic fighting killing dozens of people since major hostilities ended in November 2020.

--With assistance from Sara Khojoyan.

