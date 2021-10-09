(Bloomberg) -- A handful of fixed-income investors, including veterans Shamaila Khan and Shawn Keegan, have left AllianceBernstein Holdings LP as part of a restructuring of the firm’s global debt team.

At least eight people left the firm this week, according to a memo sent to clients and seen by Bloomberg. The company, which manages $748 billion in assets, said Wednesday it’s revamping its global fixed-income team and adding a “responsible investing” team, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Other departures include municipal impact lead Eric Glass, portfolio manager with Asia Pacific Masahiko Loo, Canada portfolio manager Raymond Humphrey, Asia-Pacific economist Guy Bruten, and director of economic research Darren Williams, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for AllianceBernstein declined to comment, and referred to the earlier statement.

Khan, who most recently served as the director of emerging-market debt, started working at the firm 10 years ago, according to the company’s website.

Christian DiClementi will take over from Khan as the lead emerging market portfolio manager. Elizabeth Bakarich, Bradley Gibson, Hardeep Dogra, Jenny Zeng and Salima Lamdouar will join the developing-nation debt team, according to the memo.

Vivek Bommi, Eamonn Buckley, Gershon Distenfeld, Tiffanie Wong and Lamdouar will manage the U.S. investment-grade credit and sustainable U.S. thematic credit portfolios.

Distenfeld, Matthew Sheridan and Fahd Malik will lead the global income team. Lamdouar and DiClementi will also join. Gavin Romm will serve as the head of fixed-income solutions for separately managed accounts.

