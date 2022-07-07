(Bloomberg) -- An officer of the US Department of Homeland Security was indicted in an alleged scheme to silence critics of the Chinese government, along with a former DHS worker and three others.

The other three, who were initially charged in March, conspired to act as agents of China, including by stalking, spying on and discrediting pro-democracy dissidents in the US, according to the indictment, returned on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The two new defendants, arrested in June, are 15-year DHS employee Craig Miller, currently posted to Minneapolis, and retired agent Derrick Taylor, who now works as a private investigator in Irvine, California, according to federal prosecutors. They are charged with obstructing justice, including by destroying evidence, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation asked them about their distribution of restricted information from a law enforcement database.

In a related case, the Justice Department accused a Chinese citizen it said was working for the nation’s secret police of working to disrupt the campaign of a former Tiananmen Square protester running for a congressional seat from New York.

Beijing has increasingly moved to pursue its critics abroad as its global reach grows and dissident groups become increasingly vocal about human rights in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang.

The case is US v. Fan Liu, 22-cr-00311, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

