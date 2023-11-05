(Bloomberg) -- The offshore wind industry faces mounting obstacles amid rising interest rates and supply-chain issues. Meanwhile, demand for jet fuel is set to increase into year end, while a glut of goods is weighing on container rates for ships plying the world’s seas.

Here are five notable charts to consider in global commodity markets as the week gets underway.

Jet Fuel

With the busy holiday season right around the corner, it’s a good time to check in on air travel. Global passenger jet fuel demand is set to jump 25% in 2023 from a year ago, according to BloombergNEF forecasts, highlighting a continued post-pandemic recovery for the industry, particularly in Asia. While fuel consumption has come off the July peak in recent months, demand will tick higher through December due to the Christmas and New Year’s festive periods. Both airlines and travelers should brace for higher costs given the relatively elevated jet fuel prices and crack spreads amid structural supply tightness and volatilities in the underlying crude oil market, BNEF says.

Shipping

On the flip-side of pre-holiday trends, global freight rates are under pressure from an excess of supplies, reduced demand and a widespread economic slowdown. Shrinking trade volumes of some of the world’s most important metals like iron ore and steel, as well as grains and plastic goods, mean fewer ships are needed to haul the products around the world. That’s pushed down container and bulk freight indexes, with the Drewry World Container Index hitting pre-Covid levels last month. The weakness prompted A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, to slash at least 10,000 jobs as it prepares for a “subdued” environment ahead.

Oil

Oil is fresh off its second straight weekly decline as softer demand once again weighs on prices. The shift in sentiment is evident in the sharp retreat of West Texas Intermediate’s prompt spread, which surged in September as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their production cuts and concerns mounted over tightening global supplies. But a strong build in US stockpiles in early October and more recent modest gains at the key storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, have helped offset those worries, coupled with the expectation that for now, the Israel-Hamas war will remain contained.

Power

California may be suffering from too much of a good thing. The state’s dominant grid operator — the California Independent System Operator — is increasingly curtailing solar- and wind-powered electricity generation as it faces rapid growth of the renewable sources, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The cutbacks are coming largely as a result of congestion — when power lines don’t have enough capacity to deliver available energy. Last year, CAISO curtailed 2.4 million megawatt-hours of utility-scale wind and solar output, a 63% increase from the prior year. This year is on track to exceed that amount, CAISO data through July show, with solar accounting for the bulk of the energy restrictions.

Energy Transition

The bad news is piling up for the US offshore wind industry after Orsted A/S, BP Plc and Equinor ASA became the latest developers to take large writedowns on projects. The impairments threaten future investments, potentially jeopardizing President Joe Biden’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The setbacks come as wind developers face a slew of challenges, including higher turbine costs, supply-chain bottlenecks and difficulties securing financing. The US remains far behind Europe and China in the race to build offshore wind, despite generous incentives from Biden’s landmark clean-energy subsidy program.

--With assistance from Claudio Lubis.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.