(Bloomberg) -- Drought has made the Panama Canal a chokepoint for the flow of the world’s most important commodities. Oil’s rally has fizzled, with some citing better-than-expected oil supplies. The corn harvest in the US, the world’s top grower, is set to break a record. Coal output by the world’s top greenhouse gas polluters takes an interesting turn. And palladium has tumbled to the lowest price in more than five years.

Here are five notable charts to consider in commodity markets as the week gets underway.

Panama Canal

A logjam at the Panama Canal is leaving shipowners that haul everything from fuels to grains with no good options — spend weeks waiting at sea, sail around South America or the tip of Africa or pay an exorbitant amount to jump the queue.

The congestion is being caused by a drought in Panama that has lowered water levels on the canal, disrupting trade between North America and Asia. The canal is critical for transporting commodities the world depends on, with petroleum, liquefied natural gas and grains among the top shipments that pass through the waterway.

Low freshwater lake levels worsened by El Niño are hampering access to the global trade corridor. The canal authorities have tightened access for commercial shippers since late May as a way to conserve water for the Central American nation.

Russian Oil

Russia is shipping crude through its ports at a rate close to the highest seen in more than four months. Shipments remain elevated just weeks before the OPEC+ group of oil producers, jointly led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, meet in Vienna on Nov. 26 to set output targets for the first half of next year.

Russia’s elevated shipments come amid easing market fears of depleting global stockpiles and disruptions from conflict in the Middle East, causing oil’s rally toward $100 a barrel to falter. Ample supplies, lackluster physical cargo trading and an uncertain economic outlook in the US and China have helped push crude to three-month lows last week.

Oil’s retreat is a particular setback for Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major crude producers including Russia. The kingdom has cut its output to the lowest in years in a bid to prop up prices.

And while Moscow pledged earlier in November to keep assisting Riyadh in curbing supply, tanker-tracking data show that Russian seaborne crude exports have recovered to about 3.48 million barrels a day. Russian President Vladimir Putin relies on petroleum revenues to finance his war against Ukraine.

Coal Producers

The divergence in coal production between the world’s two top polluters — China and the US — is gaining steam.

US coal output is expected to fall 18% next year in the first notable decline since the pandemic as utilities shift away from the dirtiest fossil fuel. With US power producers adding more renewables to the energy grid, coal is now expected to supply 15% of the nation’s electricity next year, according to the latest short-term energy outlook by the US Energy Information Administration. That’s down from coal’s 20% share in 2022.

That transition will help the No. 2 global polluter reduce greenhouse gases. US energy-related carbon emissions will decline 1% in 2024, with most of the drop linked to less coal consumption. The US trend is a sharp contrast to China, whose domestic coal output is on track to reach a record high this year as the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide seeks to ensure its power plants have adequate fuel.

Precious Metals

Palladium slid below $1,000 an ounce for the first time in five years last week as demand falters for the precious metal that’s almost entirely used in catalytic converters of gas-powered cars.

A global slump in auto sales has weighed on palladium’s price, while gaining popularity of electric vehicles — which don’t have autocatalysts — is also hurting demand. Automakers substituting cheaper platinum in those emissions-reducing devices have also dented the appetite for palladium.

Tighter monetary policies have also reduced the appeal of precious metals. Spot palladium dropped 14% last week, with losses accelerating after prices fell below support at $1,100, sparking more sales by algorithmic traders.

The metal spiked to an all-time high last year as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine fueled fears that exports from key miner Russia would be disrupted. But the nation’s supplies have largely been rerouted to Asian countries, while South African production has held up well despite power-supply issues there.

Corn Harvest

The world’s top corn producer is poised to have its biggest ever harvest in 2023, bolstering global supplies of the staple and bringing momentum to moderating food prices as corn prices fall.

The US corn harvest is now expected to hit a record 15.234 billion bushels this year, according to a surprising estimate from the US Department of Agriculture last Thursday that drove down prices to lows not seen since 2020.

American farmers produced a record crop even though there was relatively scant rainfall in parts of the Corn Belt and some of the hottest temperatures ever seen during the growing season. It shows that modern seed technology can still thrive in adverse conditions — something increasingly vital as the weather gets even more unpredictable and as the world’s population continues to grow.

